That’s the glowing verdict of the Blues supporter who witnessed all 17 of the defender’s appearances during an impressive loan stay at Aldershot.

Samuel Carter, the Shots’ media and marketing manager, previously held a North Stand season ticket for a decade.

He watched with interest when Mnoga arrived at the Recreation Ground in January for the remainder of the season.

And, having seen him at close quarters on and off the pitch, Carter is convinced the talented 21-year-old is now fully equipped to challenge for the Blues’ first-team.

He told The News: ‘Being a Pompey fan, I knew what had happened to Haji at Bromley and then Gillingham, two loans which didn’t work out for him.

‘Obviously everyone at Aldershot was excited about his signing, but, at the back of my mind, we were getting a make-or-break player.

‘His second game was at Maidstone, when he played right wing-back and weighed in with an assist in a 3-0 victory. Most of all, he looked a class above.

Haji Mnoga shone at Aldershot last season during a successful loan spell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We soon came to learn that Haji is levels ahead of the National League, definitely a Football League player, and capable of challenging for Pompey’s first-team.

‘He’s a ball-playing defender who has a brilliant touch, is composed under pressure, and looks comfortable in everything he does. The Aldershot fans would love him back next season.

‘During his time here, Haji has played at right-back, right wing-back, as a right-sided centre-half and then in the middle of the back three. That versatility has been excellent – and he doesn’t look out of place in any of those positions.

‘He featured against Wrexham and Notts County and stood up to them well, certainly he wasn’t dominated by some of the excellent players they possess.

‘In fact, Wrexham won 4-3 through a last-minute winner and Haji was off the pitch at the time receiving treatment for a head injury, with Sam Dalby, the player he would have marked, netting the decider.

‘As for his temperament, he has been booked seven times in 17 appearances, but there’s been no evidence of a red card waiting to happen.

‘I know Haji’s reputation, he admits he likes getting stuck into challenges, but he hasn’t gone over the top or deliberately attempted to bring someone down.’

Mnoga was twice named the Shots’ Player of the Month as they finished 18th in the National League.

He also partnered the left-footed Tyler Cordner at centre-half, usually on the right, before switching to the centre of a back three following Tommy Widdrington’s arrival as boss in April.

And he’ll be in attendance for the first day of Pompey pre-season training on July 26, bidding to catch Mousinho’s eye.

Carter added: ‘Pompey should look at Haji in pre-season – he needs to be somewhere which gives him games.

‘From what we have seen at Aldershot, if he’s given a run in the side and feels comfortable and happy, then he will repay you.