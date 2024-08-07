Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will look to seal a permanent deal for Irish striker Sean Patton.

Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed his club will look to land the Republic of Ireland under-19 international, after impressing on trial this summer.

But Mousinho admitted other transfer options will have to take priority, ahead of the Championship opener at Leeds United on Saturday.

Derry City front man Patton spent a week with Pompey earlier in pre-season, scoring against Hawks amid a trio of warm-up runouts.

The 17-year-old has already made the senior breakthrough and has picked up a three-year contract this summer, before being loaned out to former side Finn Harps for regular football.

There are high hopes across the Irish Sea for what the poacher can achieve, with Mousinho liking what he saw from Patton in training.

Mousinho has now confirmed Pompey will look to do a deal for the teenager, after bringing in midfielder Reuben Swann in similar circumstances this summer.

He said: ‘Sean was always set to go back, so we didn’t have permission to have him for any longer than we did.

‘That’s one that we will work on. It’s not a priority at the moment, but it’s one we’ll work as things move on.

‘I think that Sean did well enough for us to explore that (a move).

‘He’s one for the future, so it would be a development one - hence why it’s not quite a priority at the moment, but he’s definitely one we’re interested in.

‘We’ve done that consistently (looked for young talent) since Rich (Hughes) and I were at the football club.

‘We want to protect the future for Portsmouth, so those kind of players that we can get on decent enough deals and develop as we go through the years are definitely ones everyone wants to see - we’ll keep doing that.’