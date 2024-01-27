News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Colby Bishop celebrates his late-winning penalty after Pompey's 1-0 victory at Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop celebrates his late-winning penalty after Pompey's 1-0 victory at Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Colby Bishop celebrates his late-winning penalty after Pompey's 1-0 victory at Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Delight to watch', 'Back to his best after little dip', 'Just not at it': Neil Allen's Portsmouth players ratings after 1-0 win at Port Vale

Colby Bishop’s 88th-minute secured a vital late victory for the League One leaders.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 27th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 17:56 GMT

The Blues were badly running out of ideas, with Abu Kamara the chief culprit towards the end, as the match threatened to peter out for a frustrating goalless draw.

But Kamara was brought down and unpopular referee Craig Hicks pointed to the spot for Bishop to net – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Had absolutely nothing to do all game, including barely asked to claim a cross. Some impressive distribution at times too.

1. Will Norris - 7

Had absolutely nothing to do all game, including barely asked to claim a cross. Some impressive distribution at times too. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Wasted a couple of great first-half chances popping up at the far post, but otherwise did well as a conventional right-back this week. Energy, enthusiasm and clearly has a bit of quality about him.

2. Terry Devlin - 7

Wasted a couple of great first-half chances popping up at the far post, but otherwise did well as a conventional right-back this week. Energy, enthusiasm and clearly has a bit of quality about him. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Was winning an intriguing battle with Ikpeazu until the striker came off with a shoulder injury sustained in one of their clashes. Strong, uncompromising, absolutely dominant.

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Was winning an intriguing battle with Ikpeazu until the striker came off with a shoulder injury sustained in one of their clashes. Strong, uncompromising, absolutely dominant. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Back to his best after a little January dip. Had to win lots of headers and rock solid when challenged on the ground. In this form, he really is outstanding. Cracking tackle on Chislett to spark the move for the penalty.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Back to his best after a little January dip. Had to win lots of headers and rock solid when challenged on the ground. In this form, he really is outstanding. Cracking tackle on Chislett to spark the move for the penalty. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNeil AllenLeague OnePort ValeBlues