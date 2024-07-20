Kusini Yengi nets Pompey's second in their friendly against Bognor. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesKusini Yengi nets Pompey's second in their friendly against Bognor. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Delight to watch', 'Injury concern', 'Loves to get forward': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Bognor - gallery

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 20th Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
Pompey maintained their winning pre-season with a 2-0 success at Bognor.

First-half goals from Jordan Williams and Kusini Yengi secured a deserved victory for John Mousinho’s men, who really should have added to their tally.

Christian Saydee, in particular, missed some chances after being introduced in the 62nd minute along with eight other substitutes – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

1. Will Norris - 6

(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 46 mins). Barely called upon with the Blues in such control, although will be disappointed that a couple of passes out from the back down the left were uncharacteristically intercepted, by Calvin Davies on both occasions. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Jordan Williams - 8

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 62 mins) More proof of his natural attacking play, capped by opening the scoring when he finished off Lane’s pull-back inside the box. Loves to get forward at every opportunity and very comfortable in the final third. Photo: Portsmouth FC

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 62 mins) Composed as ever, making defending look easy and effortlessly keeping possession. Stood up well against the physicality of Barlow. Operated as the right-sided centre-back alongside McIntyre. Photo: Jason Brown

4. Tom McIntyre - 7

(Replaced by Jamal Baptiste on 62 mins) Paired with Shaughnessy in the centre of defence and always looking to bring the ball out. Made a couple of cracking blocks in timely situations and also had a goal ruled out late in the first half for offside. Photo: Portsmouth FC

