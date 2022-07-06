Denver Hume’s Portsmouth ambition and why he had to leave Sunderland for a new start

And the left-back has detailed why he felt he had to make the move from Sunderland to kickstart his career once again.

Hume is making good progress from a back injury which put the brakes on a promising start to life at Fratton Park, following his January arrival.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since April, but has upped his rehabilitation in Spain as he works outside with physio Jack Hughes.

Hume is keen not to set a specific target for his full return, but has ambitions of being available around the time the new campaign kicks off at Sunderland on July 30.

He said: ‘I hopefully want to be ready for the start of the season, or as close to the start as possible.

‘It’s important not to rush it too much, to prevent yourself from getting any further setbacks.

If I can get as close as possible to the first game, the aim will be then to play as many games as ‘I can and be fit for the best part of the season.

Denver Hume

Hume’s move to Pompey has prompted the need for some readjustment, as he moved to the other end of the country in January for a fee in the region of £200,000.

After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, it was a big step for the Northumberland-born man to make.

But Hume felt it was one he needed to make to avoid his career stagnating in the north east.

He added: ‘At Sunderland I’d played a lot of games but probably hit a stage where I didn’t know if I was coming or going.

‘I just felt I needed that fresh start in a fresh place with fresh faces.

‘This is the total other end of the country, so I don’t think there’s any other place that will give you that opportunity.

‘It was important for me to push myself out of my comfort zone,.

‘Sunderland is a great club and I really appreciate my time there and the amount of games I was able to play.

‘But at some stage I think you need to push forward and get out of the comfort zone, to try something new and be successful somewhere else.

‘It’s not like I was going from a big club to a much smaller club.