The pair have stepped up their returns from periods on the sidelines on the Blues’ Spanish pre-season training camp.

Both Hackett and Hume are now doing ball work outside as they near a full return to fitness.

Hume has been hindered by a prolapsed disc in his back which then had an impact on his calf, through a nerve issue.

Meanwhile, Hackett has been out since February after rupturing his lateral knee ligament against Fleetwood.

They both joined first-team physio Jack Hughes for a session at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, however.

That was greeted with enthusiasm by Danny Cowley, as he continues preparations for his second full season at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘They are both moving forward.

Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume going through their paces in Spain

‘Denver is back out on the grass and so is Reeco, too.

‘Denver is really continuing to make progress with his rehab and isn’t too far away.

‘Reeco had his first session out on the grass, so that was good news.

‘Denver had a prolapsed disc in his back which is fine now, but there was some interference with the nerve which was affecting his calf - so it’s just building the calf back to a good level.

‘They are not too far away at all.'

Pompey are in good condition as they prepare for their next warm-up against Qatar Sports Club this weekend.

Joe Morrell is training again and featured against both Hawks and Gosport, after fracturing his toe on international duty for Wales.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack is over a throat infection and trained with the rest of his team-mates today after missing the weekend warm-up games.

Cowley said: ‘We’re a small squad but we’ve nearly got a full bill of health.