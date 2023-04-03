Derby boss' flawed confession that will bolster Portsmouth, Peterborough, Bolton and Wycombe play-off hopes

That’s after the Derby boss conceded his side has ‘flaws’ and that squad ‘surgery’s needed’ in the summer.

The Rams man made the surprise confession after seeing the Pride Park side drop out of the top six on goal difference at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Ipswich was Derby’s third loss in a row – form that has also seen them record just one win in six League One fixtures.

Their recent troubles, coupled with Bolton’s current league woes, have given teams – including the Blues – hope that the play-offs remain in reach.

Yet the timing of Warne’s remarks will have further boosted those aspirations as the season enters a crucial period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We might have enough in the building currently to finish the season well and to go up,’ Warne is quoted by the BBC.

‘But I'm aware that surgery's needed, I'm not stupid.’

Paul Warne was appointed Derby boss in September Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

He added: ‘We have a great group now but you can see that we have some flaws in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'm not blaming anyone for that, but we have.

‘The lads have given me everything they have got and we will still be competitive for the last seven games and hopefully we will have enough to get in the play-offs.’

Ninth-placed Pompey closed the gap on the play-offs with their 1-0 win against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

They are now just three points off the top six with seven games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, just three points separate Bolton in fifth and the Blues, with Peterborough, Derby and Wycombe the teams currently in between.

Pompey travel to Derby on Saturday, April 29, which is the penultimate weekend of the season.

That could have a massive bearing on both sides’ campaigns, with the Blues keen to continue their impressive second half of the season under new head coach John Mousinho.

Warne has been in charge at Pride Park since replacing Liam Rosenior as manager in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad