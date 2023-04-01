News you can trust since 1877
'Cannot cope' - The Portsmouth verdict as Blues close in on play-offs and Derby, Peterborough and Wycombe drop points

Blues fans on social media are dreaming of the play-offs again.

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 17:39 BST

However, no-one is getting over excited. This is Pompey, after all!

John Mousinho’s side moved to within three points of the top six following today’s 1-0 win against Forest Green Rovers at Fratton Park.

Owen Dale’s 51st-minute back-post header set the Blues on their way. And with results elsewhere working out for Pompey, the play-off picture looks a lot healthier with seven games of the season left to play.

Peterborough now occupy sixth place following their goalless draw with Oxford and Derby’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ipswich.

Wycombe also dropped points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by MK Dons.

And as Pompey fans do the maths, there’s a realisation that the impossible could happen.

But gallows humour is not far from Blues supporters’ thinking as they refuse to get too carried away – even though they want to.

Owen Dale celebrates his winner against Forest Green Rovers
Here’s what was said after the final whistle.

@ChillandBill1: This is #pompey. Anything is possible. I don't really understand how we're still in with a chance when we've been so pants for most of the season.

@benboylin: Job done, not pretty but who cares! All results elsewhere went out way. Play offs somehow still in reach! Play up #Pompey

@PeanutPompey: We just about ground out a win, a shame we have lost our captain AGAIN. Bear in mind that Pompey have NEVER won in a playoff game,so playing like that won't get us far if we DO make it...but its good that we are still in the mix at least! PUP.

@Underwood199520: The best part about it is the fact we are going about it so quietly.

@Dann_PFC: Derby, Peterborough and Wycombe all dropping points and only 3 off playoffs… it’s the hope that kills you #Pompey.

@BigChapps: MASSIVE Easter coming up now, nothing less than 6 points will do #Pompey.

@smilersteve1: 3 points off play-offs. 7 games to go. Just know it's happening isn't it? #Pompey

@FFSChristie: Pompey getting ourselves back to 3 points off the play off just to break our hearts in a few weeks time.

@vickylamb_: I literally cannot cope with this. Roll on the Easter weekend #Pompey.

@TheChief657: 3 points. Oh #Pompey you always do it to us.

