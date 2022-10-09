Here are the main headlines from this weekend’s matches.

Don’t anger the Rams

Paul Warne has taken aim at referee Sam Allison’s officiating during Derby’s 2-1 defeat against Port Vale.

The contest saw the Rams lose striker James Collins after he was dismissed on 55 minutes, before going on to award the Valiants a penalty for handball three minutes later.

The County head coach joins Pompey boss Danny Cowley in slamming the refereeing performances in League One following James Oldham’s display at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Warne told DerbyshireLive that he was disappointed with the Allison’s officiating and believed he got the key decision wrong at Pride Park.

‘A little bit disappointing is probably the nicest way of putting it.’ He said.

Paul Warne was disappointed with the officiating during Derby's defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

‘The nicest way I could put it is that everything that the referee did was not right. It just felt like it was a bit too much.

‘That's my honest opinion. I can't get fined for that. I think his integrity is really good and he meant to make the right decisions. But when he watches it back he might think he made some bad decisions as did I.

‘In key decisions, the one at the end when Sibley gets pulled over and he gives a free-kick against him blows my mind. There was a part of me that laughed. Just blow up. It ain't happening. That was a frustrating part of the game.’

Garner condemns Addicks boos

Charlton boss Ben Garner has condemned the booing his side faced after their stalemate against Lincoln at The Valley.

The draw slumps the Addicks to 18th in the table and are now without a win in their last eight league outings.

Yet, the Athletic head coach insisted his team’s performance did not warrant the negative reaction at the full-time whistle.

He told the South London Press: ‘It’s still early in the season, we’re still early in the process.

‘My concern is focusing on the team and improving performances, looking to get that win as quickly as we can. By no means have we been poor this season.

‘If we’re not good enough, I’ll hold my hands up and say. That was not a performance today that deserves to be criticised. Players put fantastic effort in as a group. Defensively worked really hard and were really solid.

‘That performance today didn’t deserve to be booed.’

Charlton welcome Pompey to The Valley on Monday, October 17 in their next League One fixture.

Disappointed Morecambe

Derek Adams admits Morecambe were unlucky not take take any points away from their game against Ipswich.

The Shrimps lost 2-1 at home to the Tractor Boys, despite taking a surprise first-half lead against the promotion contenders.

Adams believed it was one of his side’s best performances of the campaign so far as they remain bottom of the table.

‘We’re disappointed not to take anything from the game. He said to the official Morecambe website

‘I thought it was an entertaining game, it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

‘We looked very comfortable, we limited Ipswich to very few chances throughout the 90 minutes, they had openings, but they weren’t clear cut.

