Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has pop at referee James Oldham following display in draw against Fleetwood

The Blues boss accused the East Yorkshire man of being ‘really fussy’ and said he ‘didn’t let the game flow’ as the Blues endured a frustrating Saturday afternoon against Scott Brown’s Cod Army.

Cowley cut a frustrated figure at the final whistle as his side lost ground on league leaders Plymouth and second-placed Ipswich, following their respective victories against Accrington and Morecambe.

Pompey had plenty of chances to add to Josh Koroma’s seventh-minute opener and cancel out Carlos Mendes Gomes’ 15th-minute equaliser – especially in the first half.

However, those opportunities dried up after the break.

And while the Blues boss acknowledged his side failed to come up with the important killer touch in the second half, he believed Oldham did little to help throughout the game.

Indeed, referencing a moment in the first half when the match official had to speak to a safety steward in the tunnel about a yet unclear incident in the North Stand, Cowley said he didn’t allow the game to have any rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee James Oldham speaks to Pompey skipper Clark Robertson during the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

‘I just thought he was really fussy,’ said the Blues head coach.

‘I just thought he blew his whistle so much. He just didn’t let the game flow.

‘I mean, how has he only given two minutes injury time at the end of the first half?

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s 20 fouls, there’s a number of bookings, there’s two goals, there’s the moment when he stops the game because he has to speak to the safety officer – and we get two minutes.

‘How do they come up with that? I don’t know!

‘I’m laughing because it’s mad.

‘I just don’t think he managed the flow of the game and they might tell me it’s not their job – but I actually think it is their job.’

Advertisement Hide Ad