Derby County v Pompey injury news as nine ruled out and two doubts

Pompey and Derby County meet at Pride Park as the two promotion favourites resume their League One campaign, following a pause because of the international break.

Both clubs had players called up for international duty, but not everyone came through unscathed. Paul Warne and John Mousinho both have injuries to contend with, and have last-minute decisions to make ahead of when the teams are announced at 2.00 pm tomorrow.

Below is the team news for both Pompey and Derby County, ahead of their clash.

Pompey team news

Gavin Whyte was ruled out of international duty after picking up a hamstring injury. Whyte rehabbed the injury, and has been described as 'touch and go' for this weekend's clash.

Anthony Scully has had an injection and his knee, and he could come back in the next fortnight or just a bit more. He will focus on working things in the gym first and then get a taste of working on the training pitches again.

Tom Lowery suffered an injury against Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season and is out for the next three months unfortunately. He damaged his meniscus but fortunately his injury isn’t as feared as it was initially and he will at least target a return to action by December.

Kusini Yengi is aiming to return in October after suffering an ankle injury on the training ground. He is being closely monitored and is luckily out of the protective boot he was wearing and the crutches he required.

Doubt: Gavin Whyte. Out: Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery, Kusini Yengi.

Derby County team news

Liam Thompson has been ruled out for the forseeable future after pulling his quad muscle in a training session. He is expected to be on the sidelines for at least the next eight weeks, and is just another absentee in an area that has been decimated over the last month.

Max Bird is another player that will be unavailable for selection - having had a move to Hull City put on hold after sustaining an inury. He injured his ankle and is at least out until October, having suffered ankle ligament damage.

Summer signing Kane Wilson has been ruled out too, as he contends with a problem in his hamstring tendon. Wilson has been ruled out for eight weeks, and replaced the injured Joe Ward who suffered a heel injury against Oxford United. It's a common theme at Derby with several players sidelined for at least eight weeks, and that has Ward out until October too.

Louie Sibley is another that is unlikely to feature this weekend, though this month is a realistic chance for him to return. He came off the bench in Derby's win over Fleetwood but picked up a groin problem, and that forced him to miss two matches.

Centre-back Jake Rooney meanwhile ruptured his ACL, and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Winger Tom Barkhuizen has yet to play a game this season, but could appear against Pompey after playing a match against his own teammates last week, and later played for their under-21's.