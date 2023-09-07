News you can trust since 1877
Derby County see issues pile up as Portsmouth bid to build on sturdy opening at Pride Park

Derby have been dealt a blow ahead of Pompey’s visit with defender Jake Rooney facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Rooney has confirmed he suffered a ruptured knee anterior cruciate ligament, after falling awkwardly in his side’s defeat at Bolton last Saturday.

The 20-year-old had started the past three games for Paul Warne’s highly-fancied side, but was forced off in the 14th minute of the 2-1 loss - with his worst injury fears now confirmed.

Rooney took to Twitter to deliver the news to Rams fans.

He said: ‘Absolutely devastated to have ruptured my acl on the weekend, but I’ll return better and stronger! I’d like to thank everyone for the amazing support I really appreciate it. I’ll be back.’

News of Rooney’s injury lengthens a sizeable early-season injury list for Derby, who started the season as clear favourites with the bookies to win League One.

Summer signings Joe Ward and Kane Wilson are both currently in the treatment room.

Ward is facing a couple of months on the sidelines after ripping the fat pad off his heel last month.

Derby County have injury issues ahead of Pompey's trip to Pride Park next week. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)Derby County have injury issues ahead of Pompey's trip to Pride Park next week. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Wilson replaced Ward when he came off at August, but it then came to light he also picked up a hamstring injury - with eight weeks the anticipated period of recovery.

Max Bird was being linked with a move to Hull, but an ankle ligament issue put paid to any chance of a deal progressing with the 22-year-old also looking at eight weeks out.

Liam Thompson missed the Bolton game last time out, after picking up an injury in training.

In better news for Derby, striker Tom Barkhuizen hasn’t played this term after injuring his calf in pre-season but is now closing in on a return, while Louis Sibley is expected to be in contention after a niggling groin issue.

The Rams will also have Joe Wildsmith available for the visit of John Mousinho’s side - despite the keeper being sent off at Bolton.

They have successfully appealed the dismissal after the 27-year-old was adjudged to have handled ball outside the box, with the FA confirming a clear goalscoring opportunity wasn’t unfairly denied.

