Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the winger’s hamstring issue has opened the door for a Northern Ireland call-up for Paddy Lane.

Whyte was taken off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, the summer arrival from Cardiff was replaced by Whyte for the final 21 minutes of the game, with the 22-year-old now doing likewise in Michael O’Neill’s squad.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Lane will be involved in his country’s Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Pompey fans will wait to hear the extent of Whyte’s injury with a blank weekend for the international break before the trip to Pride Park to take on fancied Derby on September 16.

John Mousinho is already without suspended Joe Rafferty, after he picked up a three-game ban for his red card at Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rafferty will be joined by Joe Morrell on the unavailable list, after the Wales international’s late dismissal on Saturday.

Gavin Whyte has pulled out of international duty for Northern Ireland with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scully is waiting to see the extent of his knee injury after undergoing a scan and missing the past three games.

Kusini Yengi is on the comeback trail after picking up ankle ligament damage in training - with the outlook much better than was initially feared.

It’s a similar story for Tom Lowery after he picked up a knee injury on the opening day against Bristol Rovers, with the subsequent detail over the timeframe for a return placed at three instead of five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-year pro Josh Dockerill is the other place in the treatment room, after picking up an unfortunate knee anterior cruciate ligament injury at Gosport in pre-season.

Ronan Curtis is returning from the same issue at Pompey, despite now being a free agent.