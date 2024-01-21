A round-up of your latest transfer rumours across League One as Derby County continue their striker chase

Portsmouth have just over a week to bolster their ranks before the January transfer window slams shut. John Mousinho’s side are leading the pack in League One but, so far, have opted against improving the squad.

It has been a quiet winter at Fratton Park, with other clubs grabbing the headlines as far as transfer deals are concerned. Here is your daily news digest as Derby continue their pursuit for another striker.

Derby told ‘ridiculous’ price tag

Derby County have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to sign Bradford City striker Jake Young. The 22-year-old has bagged 16 goals while on loan at Swindon Town this season.

It is no secret that the Rams are targeting a new forward despite agreeing to extend Tyreece John-Jules's loan move from Arsenal. Several other EFL clubs have expressed interest in Young but Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson recently blasted Bradford’s hefty price tag.

“He’s a player who we all like but we can’t afford him,” he said. “Bradford are talking about a ridiculous figure so that won’t be happening. From what I’m hearing the figure they’re quoting is way out of our league, and certainly not a figure that I would expect anybody to be paying for him.”

Hull to raid League One club

Hull City are reportedly preparing a £2.1million bid for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, according to reports. Liam Rosenior’s side are aiming to bolster their ranks following a 1-0 win away at Sunderland.

Those three points give the Tigers a plausible chance of breaking into the play-off spots. A report from Alan Nixon has claimed Hull are preparing a bid for Tykes talisman Styles.