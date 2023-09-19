Derby return to transfer market with signing of former Blackburn and Wigan defender following Portsmouth draw
The Rams have signed former Blackburn and Wigan defender Ryan Nyambe on a free transfer to bolster their defensive ranks.
Manager Paul Warne has turned to the 25-year-old Namibia international after learning that Jake Rooney faces a prolonged period on the sidelines after he sustained an ACL injury in the Rams’ defeat to Bolton on September 2.
Nyambe represents Derby’s 12th signing since the end of last season and joins the likes of Sonny Bradley, Joe Ward, Conor Washington, Kane Wilson and Martyn Waghorn in moving to Pride Park. A short-term deal until January has been signed, with the view of extending it.
He has 250 games for both Blackburn and Wigan under his belt and was one of the reasons why Rovers defender Hayden Carter was allowed to move to Pompey for the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan.
Derby thought they had snatched an unlikely victory over the Blues on Saturday, after James Collins fired home from the penalty spot on 86 minutes following a controversial refereeing call by match official Rebecca Welch.
However, Pompey responded moments later as Colby Bishop scored his fourth goal of the season on 90 minutes.