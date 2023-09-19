Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rams have signed former Blackburn and Wigan defender Ryan Nyambe on a free transfer to bolster their defensive ranks.

Manager Paul Warne has turned to the 25-year-old Namibia international after learning that Jake Rooney faces a prolonged period on the sidelines after he sustained an ACL injury in the Rams’ defeat to Bolton on September 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyambe represents Derby’s 12th signing since the end of last season and joins the likes of Sonny Bradley, Joe Ward, Conor Washington, Kane Wilson and Martyn Waghorn in moving to Pride Park. A short-term deal until January has been signed, with the view of extending it.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackburn and Wigan defender Ryan Nyambe has joined Derby Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

He has 250 games for both Blackburn and Wigan under his belt and was one of the reasons why Rovers defender Hayden Carter was allowed to move to Pompey for the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan.