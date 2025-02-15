Pompey’s hero hailed his team-mates’ ‘desire and passion’ as the inspiration behind finally ending their away-day misery.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s men claimed a huge 2-0 triumph at Oxford United, through goals from Dozzell and substitute Mark O’Mahony.

It represented a first win on their travels since QPR in October - 13 matches ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, successive victories have bolstered Pompey’s hopes of remaining in the Championship as they continue to grow at this level.

Pompey hero Andre Dozzell leads Pompey's post-match celebrations after a 2-0 success at Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Dozell has applauded their latest display in the ongoing battle to avoid relegation.

He told The News: ‘Momentum is massive, so to get back-to-back wins and an away victory, which was much needed, is only going to be good for our confidence.

‘We did it by everyone pulling in the same direction, desire, passion. We rode our luck at times and you’re going to need that, everybody wanting to help, leaving it all out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are going to be games like that and at this stage it’s about three points - and we deserved it, everyone was outstanding.

‘There were a lot of stops and starts in the first half and then the second half we really had to dig in.

‘I believe we’re a better team, we are very well structured now, we are clicking as a side so it’s only positive.’

Dozzell produced another impressive display at the heart of the Blues midfield as he continues to flourish following his summer arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He opened the scoring in the 47th minute after tapping home Rob Atkinson’s cross following a Matt Ritchie right-sided corner.

Then O’Mahony, back on the pitch after a two-and-a-half month injury absence, sealed victory in the fifth minute of time added-on after Terry Devlin had headed the ball forward.

Dozzell added: ‘We are improving. This is what we’ve got for the season now, all the players are coming together and even the substitutes coming on are making contributions.

‘We’re in a good spot at the minute, we just have to keep going.’