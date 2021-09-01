'Desperately short of goals... underwhelming deadline day, happy with the business' - Portsmouth supporters assess summer transfer window work
Pompey fans have been taking to social media to have their say on head coach Danny Cowley's summer transfer business.
The window slammed shut last night with defender Mahlon Romeo becoming the Blues' only deadline day arrival - joining on a season-long loan from Championship side Millwall.
In total, Cowley managed to recruit 14 players in what proved to be a major summer overhaul.
Yet despite a wealth of transfer activity, the feelings on the assembled squad remain mixed among the Fratton faithful with the Blues only able to recruit free agents between now and January.
Some supporters felt, given Pompey's return of four goals in five League One matches this term, a strike arrival was a necessity before the window closed.
Cowley had been trying to offload Ellis Harrison in order to have the possibility of freshening up his forward line.
However, as things stand, Pompey have John Marquis, Harrison and Leicester loanee George Hirst to select from up top until January.
And the failure to recruit a new marksman in the closing stages of the summer window was the biggest talking point among Blues fans.
Here's what some supporters have been saying on Pompey's summer business on Facebook:
Adam Newell - Overall it’s been a really good transfer window. Cowley’s done a great job to get the players he did with the budget he had. Shame we didn’t get a striker - give Curtis a shot up top and put Jacobs in on the left
Shawn Woodward - Another underwhelming transfer deadline day, still think we're two players short at least
Harry Wood - Happy with the business we've done this summer transfer window just gone by, been the best one I've seen for a good couple of years thanks to Cowley knowing what he wants in his team. Disappointed we couldn't get another striker in who knows where the goal is and we could have got a few better players in, but we'll have to make do with what we've got for now and January could be an option, PUP!
Martin Kerr - We won’t let in many but won’t score enough goals! 8th is my pre-season prediction - I hope I’m proved wrong!Stephen Morby - We needed a striker and Tom Eaves would have been ideal... perhaps the board should have sanctioned the deal.. does it show a lack of ambition? Time will tellSteve Alexander - Ok well it seems a mid-table position has been secured. The lack of ambition from the owners is staggeringJustin Thatcher - May be decent but very worried now by our lack of firepowerRussell Bishop - Desperately short of goals this season, expect to see plenty of low scoring games, as for promotion, forget it. At least (some of us) have nice shiny seats to sit in. Brick by brick.... literallyBarrie Jenkins - Time will tell on this but, as we all know, we get what we pay for or not. I know money will not guarantee success but at some stage the manager needs to be backed in more than words. Although the words are “going for promotion” but in reality it’s mid-table