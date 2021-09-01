Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo was Pompey's 14th and final summer signing. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The window slammed shut last night with defender Mahlon Romeo becoming the Blues' only deadline day arrival - joining on a season-long loan from Championship side Millwall.

In total, Cowley managed to recruit 14 players in what proved to be a major summer overhaul.

Yet despite a wealth of transfer activity, the feelings on the assembled squad remain mixed among the Fratton faithful with the Blues only able to recruit free agents between now and January.

Some supporters felt, given Pompey's return of four goals in five League One matches this term, a strike arrival was a necessity before the window closed.

Cowley had been trying to offload Ellis Harrison in order to have the possibility of freshening up his forward line.

However, as things stand, Pompey have John Marquis, Harrison and Leicester loanee George Hirst to select from up top until January.

And the failure to recruit a new marksman in the closing stages of the summer window was the biggest talking point among Blues fans.

Here's what some supporters have been saying on Pompey's summer business on Facebook:

Adam Newell - Overall it’s been a really good transfer window. Cowley’s done a great job to get the players he did with the budget he had. Shame we didn’t get a striker - give Curtis a shot up top and put Jacobs in on the left

Shawn Woodward - Another underwhelming transfer deadline day, still think we're two players short at least

Harry Wood - Happy with the business we've done this summer transfer window just gone by, been the best one I've seen for a good couple of years thanks to Cowley knowing what he wants in his team. Disappointed we couldn't get another striker in who knows where the goal is and we could have got a few better players in, but we'll have to make do with what we've got for now and January could be an option, PUP!