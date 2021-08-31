Mahlon Romeo has tonight joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Millwall. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The Blues landed the Millwall right-back on a season-long loan barely 10 minutes before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It seals the arrival of a Championship performer who has amassed 221 appearances and four goals during more than six years at The Den.

Romeo will now compete with Kieron Freeman for Pompey’s right-back slot, although can also be utilised as right-sided wing-back should Danny Cowley opt for a back three.

The Blues’ head coach created room in his squad for the 25-year-old’s arrival by letting Callum Johnson join Accrington on loan last week.

Romeo’s recruitment also allowed Cowley to loan out Haji Mnoga to Bromley until January for first-team experience.

The Millwall man represents the fifth loan signing of Pompey’s transfer window.

He joins Gassan Ahadme, Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst and Miguel Azeez.

