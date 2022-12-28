And the Pompey midfielder is now back in training as he aims to put his injury nightmare behind him.

Lowery has completed a course of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, a groundbreaking process designed to aid the healing of muscle tissue.

Cowley explained the man who’s played one game since the middle of September, after suffering a seemingly low-level hamstring issue has reacted well to the treatment.

Tom Lowery.

He said: ‘Tom’s had three PRP injections.

‘They spin the blood and it becomes really highly oxygenated to speed up the healing process.

‘He had his third one on December 23 and he’s reacted really well to all of them.

‘Three injections is the course, so hopefully he will now be able to push on.

‘He was out on the grass today, which was good.

‘We did the injections before Christmas because they are quite aggressive and you have to come off it for 48 hours.

‘That allowed him to have Christmas with his family.

‘There’s not loads of research on the injections, but there’s certainly no harm in having them - and the suggestion is they are working.’

Not having Lowery’s services to call upon after a bright start to his Pompey career has been an undoubted blow for Cowley.

The Blues boss has no doubt about the impact the summer arrival from Crewe can yet make when he gets some momentum once again.

Cowley added: ‘With Tom it was just a low level innocuous hamstring injury.

‘Tom’s a bright kid, a great kid who loves football.

‘He’s a pocket rocket who has such power and athleticism.

‘We just have to get it right and we haven’t been able to get it right.

‘Tom is a top player. I’ve worked with Tom and he will play in the Championship. I have no doubt he will play in the Championship, I don’t doubt that for a second.

‘He gives a complement to the players around him and works well with Marlon (Pack).

