Detailed: The inside track on patient Portsmouth's six-month pursuit of Manchester City starlet

Trips to two Premier League training grounds and Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium convinced John Mousinho to rubber stamp Pompey interest.
By Neil Allen
Published 8th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Now, more than five months later, the lengthy pursuit has concluded with Alex Robertson becoming the Blues’ 13th summer capture.

The Manchester City starlet may have been the last through the door during a busy transfer window at Fratton Park, yet Pompey have been trailing him since February.

Indeed, Mousinho himself ventured to the Rush Green Stadium on a Friday night in March, running the rule over the midfielder at West Ham’s training ground.

That Premier League 2 Division One fixture would be one of three the Blues’ head coach attended in person during the final two months of last season, also visiting under-21 matches against Spurs (Stevenage) and Brighton (Lancing).

And, on Monday, the 20-year-old arrived on a season-long loan.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We have been tracking Alex for a long time and, thankfully for myself, the majority of under-21 games aren’t played on Saturdays, so it’s easier to attend them and watch.

‘I managed to see him in three of Manchester City’s games last season – against West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton.

John Mousinho watched Alex Robertson in person three times to rubber stamp Pompey's swoop for the Manchester City youngster. Picture: Portsmouth FCJohn Mousinho watched Alex Robertson in person three times to rubber stamp Pompey's swoop for the Manchester City youngster. Picture: Portsmouth FC
‘He was one we specifically went to watch with a couple of other players, we’ve had him earmarked for quite a while. I am at the back-end of that process, I did the least out of anybody in the entire chain!

‘When I watched, he played in the middle of the park, yet the way Manchester City play they do vary the positions. Alex has played there as a six, an eight, and as a false nine for a period of the games. So he has a lot of flexibility.

‘Shea Charles was also in the middle of the park, who has since joined Southampton. As a six he played a lot at centre-half for Man City last year, they do like to change it for positional awareness and variety.

‘Alex can play anywhere in the middle of the park, but his best role is as an attacking midfielder. He has goals and assists, is a good finisher and can score with both feet.

‘Alex was involved with Manchester City’s first-team towards the back of last year and was earmarked to go out on loan this season because they have high hopes for him.

‘He needed to spend a bit of time this summer in that sphere with Manchester City’s first-team before being made available for loan. This one came a bit later in the window, but thankfully we've managed to get it over the line.’

Robertson joins central midfield options also consisting of Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Joe Morrell, Ben Stevenson and Terry Devlin.

With Mousinho favouring three midfielders, the 20-year-old has plenty of competition, yet Mousinho is adamant he’s under no pressure from Manchester City to play him.

He added: ‘This is no pressure from them, I think they want to do what’s best for Alex – which is for him to develop.

‘A lot of time with the young lads, the best thing is to ease them in. Sometimes it’s best to throw them in the deep end as well, but we have to take it case by case.

‘One thing evident about playing for Pompey, it comes with a huge amount of pressure, and it’s very, very difficult coming from a development squad.

‘So we have to make sure we do what’s right by the player.’

