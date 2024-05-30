DETAILED: The latest contract picture over every Portsmouth player this summer

By Jordan Cross
Published 30th May 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 12:04 BST

Pompey are ploughing on with their recruitment plans this summer ahead of their Championship return.

But what of the players already in the building at Fratton Park as they step up to the second tier after a 12-year absence?

After the club released their retained list at the start of the month, we’ve broken down the scenario over every player currently tied down for next season.

That’s with regard to the time remaining on their deals, any reported club options and whether they are likely to be a focus for contract extensions this summer.

Additionally, we’ve looked at the latest positions around the two out-of-contract players offered new deals and the pair of talents who the club are in talks with, after not taking up their options.

From left to right: Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack. Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop

1. From left to right: Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack. Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop

From left to right: Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack. Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop

Photo Sales
Has a year to run on the three-year agreement the striker signed in 2022, with a club option to extend that stay by 12 months. Could well be a focus for extending terms.

2. Colby Bishop

Has a year to run on the three-year agreement the striker signed in 2022, with a club option to extend that stay by 12 months. Could well be a focus for extending terms.

Photo Sales
Two years remaining on three-year agreement signed last summer, with a 12-month club option.

3. Terry Devlin

Two years remaining on three-year agreement signed last summer, with a 12-month club option.

Photo Sales
Two years to go on the three-and-a-half year deal signed in January 2023 - no club option reported.

4. Paddy Lane

Two years to go on the three-and-a-half year deal signed in January 2023 - no club option reported.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyPositionsFratton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.