DETAILED: The latest contract picture over every Portsmouth player this summer

Pompey are ploughing on with their recruitment plans this summer ahead of their Championship return.

But what of the players already in the building at Fratton Park as they step up to the second tier after a 12-year absence?

After the club released their retained list at the start of the month, we’ve broken down the scenario over every player currently tied down for next season.

That’s with regard to the time remaining on their deals, any reported club options and whether they are likely to be a focus for contract extensions this summer.

Additionally, we’ve looked at the latest positions around the two out-of-contract players offered new deals and the pair of talents who the club are in talks with, after not taking up their options.

Colby Bishop Has a year to run on the three-year agreement the striker signed in 2022, with a club option to extend that stay by 12 months. Could well be a focus for extending terms.

Terry Devlin Two years remaining on three-year agreement signed last summer, with a 12-month club option.