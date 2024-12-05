2 . Kusini Yengi

'It’s a huge blow, he’s picked it up playing while away Australia, which is a real shame. It’s an injury he picked up during the game. He played the full game, scored a couple of goals, we hoped it wouldn’t be too serious, so that one is a real disappointment and frustration especially considering he was in our side for the three previous games prior to the international break. He was coming into a bit of form, building a sense of momentum as well, so that’s going to be a bit of a miss. “We just didn’t know (how bad it was). Whenever you get a knee injury it’s difficult to assess, but we were hoping it’d be less than that. But there’s always a chance with ligament injuries that it’s more than that as well. So it’s kind of in the middle, it’s not ideal, but it’s not long-term so we’ll just have to get on with it.' Expected to be out for up to 10 weeks. | The News