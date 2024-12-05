News of Kusini Yengi’s knee setback emerged yesterday, with the striker set for another spell on the sidelines in a season of fitness issues.
We’ve got the lowdown for you on every player in the treatment room, what John Mousinho has to say on their injuries - and when you can expect to see them back in action.
1. Pompey's injured players - and time frames for returns
The details on the returns of (left to right) Jordan Williams, Kusini Yengi, Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Farrell and Pompey's injured players have been detailed. | The News
2. Kusini Yengi
'It’s a huge blow, he’s picked it up playing while away Australia, which is a real shame. It’s an injury he picked up during the game. He played the full game, scored a couple of goals, we hoped it wouldn’t be too serious, so that one is a real disappointment and frustration especially considering he was in our side for the three previous games prior to the international break. He was coming into a bit of form, building a sense of momentum as well, so that’s going to be a bit of a miss.
“We just didn’t know (how bad it was). Whenever you get a knee injury it’s difficult to assess, but we were hoping it’d be less than that. But there’s always a chance with ligament injuries that it’s more than that as well. So it’s kind of in the middle, it’s not ideal, but it’s not long-term so we’ll just have to get on with it.'
Expected to be out for up to 10 weeks. | The News
3. Jacob Farrell
‘Jacob has been out on the grass but is still not back in full training. He’s getting closer and hopefully back with us at some point next week.’
Expected to be out for two weeks. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Zak Swanson
‘Zak’s trained this week and he’s back in full training. He’s looking fine and no issues there (with heel), so he’s available for selection this weekend.’
Back for Bristol City | National World