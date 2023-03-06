Unlucky Pompey suffered another injury blow on Saturday as news emerged that Ronan Curtis had damaged his ACL in last Tuesday night’s Fratton Park win against Bolton.

It means the winger will now miss the rest of the season, with serious doubts also emerging whether the Irishman has played his last game for the Blues. His contract is up at the end the season.

It’s the latest injury scenario Pompey are having to face up to during an unfortunate campaign that has been beset with player unavailability.

Indeed, with Danny Cowley and now John Mousinho having to pick teams around the issue, there’s no doubt it has impacted Pompey’s promotion chances this term.

So how many games to date this term have players missed through injury or illness?

Well, here it is all mapped out, with the Blues preparing for their 45th match of the season at Barnsley tomorrow night.

(Note: All injury and illness information relates to information provided via press conferences through the season to date)

2 . Jayden Reid Injury/injuries: ACL (July 2022) Number of games missed to date: 44. Current status: Remains out. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch Photo: Rogan Photo Sales

3 . Louis Thompson Injury/injuries: Broken leg (August 2022). Games missed this season to date: 25. Current status: Back fit. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rafferty Injury/injuries: hernia and hip injuries. Games missed this season to date: 29. Current status: Back fit. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales