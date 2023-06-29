Detailed: What comes next for Portsmouth this summer as player hunt continues

John Mousinho has outlined the transfer game of ‘cat and mouse’ Pompey are playing this summer.

And the Blues boss has highlighted the importance of sporting director Rich Hughes in walking the recruitment tightrope moving forward.

Pompey have already brought in six players to date, but there is a lot of work which lies ahead when it comes to getting the right additions in before September 1.

Mousinho doesn’t necessarily see the business to come as more challenging than the work already completed so far.

But he feels some intricate decisions have to be made on when to twist and stick over potential signings.

He said: ‘I don’t think the harder work lies ahead for us, because it has been tough.

‘It’s just the pure amount of options these players have and the amount of permutations you have to go though to make sure you have everything covered off, if you don’t get certain players.

‘A lot of it is cat and mouse and deciding when you want to move on or stick to a player.

‘If you have a couple of options are really keen on one, but aren’t sure he’s going to sign - when do you make a decision on the second one?

‘It always is quite difficult and a balancing act, but thankfully with the recruitment department and Rich - they’ve done that brilliantly and I’m sure they’ll keep doing that.

‘We so far have worked really well together and the club have been excellent.’

Mousinho is taking his first steps in front-line management at Pompey, but has experience of recruitment from his time at Oxford before arriving at Fratton Park.

He feels a blend of contacts and putting the work in to cover all eventualities lays the groundwork for success in the transfer market.

‘Ultimately, the big lesson for me is success or the lack of it goes down to the work you’ve done previously, and how easy you make it for yourself when you do have to make decisions and move quickly.

‘The more players you know the better and the more communication you’ve had with agents, clubs and players, if you’re allowed, the better. It’s all that kind of stuff which really comes into its own over the summer.’

1 . Press conference at Portsmouth FC Fratton Park on Friday, January 20, to appoint the new head coach of Portsmouth Football Club John Mousinho. Pictured is: New head coach of Portsmouth Football Club John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4809) Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales