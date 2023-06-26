News you can trust since 1877
The big transfer advantage Pompey have gained against Reading, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic & Co as player chase continues

John Mousinho believes Pompey have sent out a ‘statement of intent’ with their powerful transfer surge.
By Jordan Cross
Published 26th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And the Blues boss feels the strength of his club’s business early in the transfer window can aid bringing in the signings still to come.

Pompey have landed six players since the summer window opened last week, with no clubs in League One doing more business.

New boys Stevenage have signed the same amount of players, but no other third tier sides have got close to that number.

Bolton, Oxford and Derby have all signed four players apiece with eight League One clubs yet to get a deal over the line.

Pompey still have plenty of work to do when it comes to bringing players through the door, with Mousinho believing those potential additions will have noted the work done to date as they decide their moves.

He said: ‘I think it (the business so far) is (a useful weapon) and I think people can see the direction we’re trying to go.

‘The ambition of the club is hopefully reflected in the players we’ve brought in. Again even the fact the club are willing to go and buy good, young players is a real positive.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Sarah StandingPompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Sarah Standing
‘So I think it is useful, it’s certainly a nice statement of intent

‘The week after the transfer window opened was a really exciting week to be part of the football club.’

Pompey are still looking for a striker, winger and attacking midfielder before September 1, with a central defender also desired.

Depending on departures, those numbers could be supplemented by a left-back and back-up keeper.

Mousinho joked no one should be expecting the rate of done deals so far to continue, with his challenge to start moulding his group into a cohesive unit as they return for pre-season training today.

He added: ‘I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have that many signings in two or three days again!

‘It certainly was a nice thing to do though, because I know a lot of tension builds. Everyone is looking for that first signing the minute the transfer window opens.

‘Everyone wants to see what the football club are doing and thankfully we were in a position to announce quite a few early on.

‘Now the next step is to work with them out on the pitch and turn them into a squad which works together.’

