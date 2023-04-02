The Blues are in-amongst the fight for a top six spot after they edged Forest Green 1-0 on Saturday.

Results elsewhere in League One saw John Mousinho’s men reduce the gap to sixth-placed Peterborough to three points.

Pompey, Wycome, Derby, the Posh and Bolton will fight it out over the remaining seven games of the season, with only two outfits completing top six.

We’ve taken a look at each sides’ run-in and form over the past six games to discover which teams have the best conclusion to the campaign.

Pompey

Mousinho’s men are currently on a run of three wins from their previous six games, while only losing to Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

The Blues face four of the bottom six in their next five games before tough tests against Derby and Wycombe on the final two games of the campaign.

From left: Darren Ferguson, John Mousinho, Paul Warne.

Next up for Pompey is a trip to 19th-placed MK Dons, Morecambe (22nd) travel to Fratton Park on Easter Monday, before a visit to 10th-placed Shrewsbury.

They then face Oxford United (20th) and Accrington (21st) ahead of their crucial remaining two games against the Rams (7th) and the Chairboys (8th).

Wycombe

New boss Matt Bloomfield has overseen two wins in their last six games, which has left the Chairboys eighth in the table.

They face Ipswich at Portman Road on Good Friday, before games against Forest Green (24th), Morecambe (22nd), Cambridge (23rd) and Lincoln (14th).

A trip to Fratton Park on the final day could be pivotal in defining both Wycombe and Pompey’s season.

Derby

The Rams fell out of the top six on Saturday after their 2-0 defeat to Ipswich and have lost four of their last six games.

They make the trip to rock-bottom Forest Green before contests against MK Dons (19th), Bristol Rovers (15th), Exeter (11th) and Burton (18th).

Paul Warne’s men welcome Pompey on the penultimate game of the season before visiting Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Peterborough

Darren Ferguson has installed a new freedom in Peterborough, winning four of their last six games.

The Posh currently occupy the last play-off spot after their 0-0 draw against Oxford United on Saturday saw them move above Derby.

They face Shrewsbury (10th), Exeter (11th), Cambridge (23rd), Accrington (21st), Ipswich (3rd) and Bristol Rovers (15th).

The final day of the season will see Ferguson’s men make the difficult trip automatic-promotion hopefuls Barnsley at Oakwell.

Bolton

Ian Evatt’s men have a game in hand on the four teams behind them and currently sit fifth in the table.

The Whites are without a win in their last four league games but have picked up two wins in their last six games.