Development as former Portsmouth, Wolves and Millwall boss is heavily backed for return to game

The former Blues boss has been backed in to 1/4 take the reigns at Brisbane Road, after being sacked at Fratton Park in March.

Reports yesterday emerged touting the 59-year-old for a return to the game with the League Two side after his Pompey exit.

Jobi McAnuff has been in charge with the O’s on an interim basis for 16 games after the sacking of Ross Embleton, and helped his side finish 11th in the fourth tier.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Nigel Travis stated this week he was looking at bringing in a new face, and was looking at candidates with League One and League Two experience.

Jackett has quickly emerged as a firm favourite and is now well ahead of the rest of the field in the betting, with BetVictor.

The former Wolves boss is odds-on to land the job, with Richie Wellens and Colin Calderwood a distant second favourite at 10/1. Neal Ardley and Kevin Nugent are next up in the betting at 20/1

Kenny Jackett

Jackett has also been touted for the vacant manager’s position at Bradford City.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.