And with former Fratton favourite Ben Thompson in the Gills’ starting line-up and failing to inspire a much-needed victory for the visitors, it was hardly surprising to see his name appear on Twitter as Pompey supporters got their first glance of him at PO4 since his departure.

The reviews weren’t great, though.

Here’s a selection of the views concentrating on the midfielder as well as general thoughts on the Blues’ display...

Pompey beat Ben Thompson & Co 3-1 at Fratton Park today.

@philhayman2: Well I thought Pompey controlled the game Gillingham offered nothing and Ben Thompson looked the shadow of the player he was here.

@TheChief657: Might have ended differently if we got 40 games out of Robertson, Jacobs and the Og this season.

@F1_Tommo: Why couldn’t we do this earlier.

@1980BTK: Surely after his chat with Eric this afternoon Cowley should be on the phone to Blackburn and getting the Carter transfer done and dealt with

Ronan Curtis, far right, gets the plaudits from his Pompey team-mates following his second goal in the Blues' win against Gillingham at Fratton Park

Unreal player.

@mark11s: Morrell and Thompson showing again they are far and away our best central pairing. Ben who?

@PFCRhys Ronan Curtis was brilliant today, looked so much more confident and level headed and some of his decision making was excellent. solid 7/10 performance, much to be optimistic about! PUP

@danieledmunds4: So did we sign the right Thompson? I think we did!!!

@HazzaTWood96: A 3-1 home victory against Gillingham.

Curtis with a brace and Robertson with his second goal this season, disappointed we couldn't keep a clean sheet but a win's a win.

Also we beat some guy called Ben Thompson, decent player from what I've heard, decent result, PUP.

@stuharris78: Hopefully that puts to bed the Ben Thompson argument.