They found themselves 2-0 down as the match entered the final four minutes – then came a shocking capitulation as Southampton ran riot.
The Blues conceded three times in the final four minutes as their miserable run in the Women’s Championship continues, having now lost all six matches.
And here are our player ratings...
1. Eve Annets - 7 - POTM
Didn't deserve that and was exposed by her team-mates late on. Deputising for the injured Hannah Haughton, from the opening moments of the match she was called into action and remained busy throughout. The Manchester City loanee did brilliantly coming off her line on several occasions. What a prospect. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Izzy Collins - 6
Huge cheer for her second-half challenge on Gregory. Loves a tackle and full of commitment, real whole-hearted player whose crunching challenges went down well with the Pompey fans. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Riva Casley - 5
Will not want to remember this match. Always a composed presence in the heart of the defence and was so unfortunate to turn Gregory’s cross past her own keeper for a 41st-minute own goal. Then carelessly caught in possession for Southampton's third, sparking that late, late capitulation. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Scarlett Williams - 5
Operated on the left of the back three and defended okay, with plenty of physicality. Although was out of position for the second goal when caught further upfield. Photo: Jason Brown
