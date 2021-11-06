Pompey boss Danny Cowley

In fairness to the Blues boss, he said he would do just that in the build-up to the first-round fixture.

And he has remained true to his word, with just two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

That’s sees Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams brought in at the expense of Louis Thompson and Reeco Hackett.

Two academy youngsters are on the bench – Harvey Hughes and Harry Jewitt-White – but the rest is made up of first-team players as Cowley goes strong for the visit of the Southern League premier division south outfit.

As a result, many Blues supporters have expressed concern, particularly when the manager reported that he had only 16 fit senior players during the week.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter...

@jamesrafter94: Would’ve liked to have seen Ahadme and Jacobs get some time today.

Why play exactly the same ‘full strength’ team against a 7th tier team?

@Aaron25650310: Let's hope for no injuries.

@alfiee_26: If we don’t win then this is just embarrassing putting our best team out.

@Willfrattonpark: Sure didn’t expect us to go that strong.

@ffslluke: if we don’t win 5-0 at least it’s a disaster, literally our strongest team.

@AlfisaDon: why have we done this?