John Mousinho is braced to hold ‘difficult conversations’ as he eyes rotating his squad to cope with Pompey’s hectic playing period.

Tuesday night’s trip to Cardiff (7.45pm) is followed by Friday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Fratton Park, reflecting a gruelling three games in six days.

Crucially, they got off to a winning start with Saturday’s 2-1 success at QPR marking a first victory of the season - but changes may now be a necessity rather than down to preference.

John Mousinho is ready to hold 'difficult conversations' with his players and he looks to rotate during a gruelling week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And he is fully prepared to alter a winning team - starting at Cardiff.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We will just take it on an individual basis. There are some players who are in a different position to others in terms of their ability to deal with three games in a week.

‘We have to take that into account, look at injury records, look at players coming back from injury, look at the physical data from the weekend, and also take a view on how players come back in on Monday.

‘We’ll take all of those things into account when we’re picking the team, but we’re not going to pick the side with one eye on Sheffield Wednesday. We’ll pick the team on making sure we try to beat Cardiff and then see where we are on Wednesday morning.

‘We have the squad to rotate it, there were 22 fit pros to select from at the weekend, which is a much healthier position to be in.

‘However, there are going to be some difficult decisions and difficult conversations to have over the next few days provided we keep everybody fit.’

Following lengthy injury lay-offs, Poole and McIntyre have featured in the Blues’ last six matches, both in a back four and - in the last two matches - a back three.

Potential centre-half replacements Conor Shaughnessy (calf) and Ibane Bowat (knee) remain on the sidelines, leaving Ryley Towler as the only alternative should rest be required.

Mousinho added: ‘Tom and Regan did it through the week where we played Sheffield United, Stoke and then Oxford.

‘We always have to keep an eye on that and to make sure we manage it as best as we can, but I know they are capable of doing it.

‘That’s what the demands of a professional are anyway, to make sure you are able to play those three games in a week if you possibly can. So, at the moment, I am happy they are able to do it.

‘We also have Ryley (Towler), who has started four Championship games this season and done pretty well. He can consider himself slightly unlucky to be out of the side and is a decent back up for us.’