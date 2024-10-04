Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading pundit for Sky Sports’ coverage of the EFL has made a positive prediction about Pompey’s future.

It's 'vital' that Pompey pick up their first win sooner rather than later, as they face 'lesser' opposition in Oxford United according to one leading EFL pundit.

Pompey are the only team in the division without a victory after Cardiff City beat Millwall on Tuesday, and Pompey suffered a 6-1 defeat to Stoke City a day later. The Bluebirds remain bottom of the Championship but only on goal difference,

Up next for Pompey is Oxford United, who drew 2-2 with Luton Town in midweek. Out of the newly promoted sides, it’s the play-off winners who are performing the best, as they find themselves in 11th.

Their lunch time kick off against Oxford is the final game before the international break, and they won’t wish to enter it bottom of the table. A block of six games comes after the international break against teams who are in and around them. QPR who occupy the third relegation spot are up next, along with games against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End.

‘I'm now looking at their next four or five fixtures, it's vital that they get their first win quickly,” said Goodman to Grosvenor.

‘They need it and need points on the board. Pompey face Oxford, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday and will be relieved to be playing, with all due respect, lesser opposition who won't be challenging at the top end of the division.

‘As long as they aren't psychologically damaged from failing to win any of their seven games, I'm sure we'll start seeing Pompey pick up points soon.”

Up until the defeat to Stoke, Pompey had been competitive in games. They picked up a point on the opening day against Leeds, and suffered late blows against Middlesbrough and Burnley. At home, they have drawn with Luton and Sheffield United who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

‘When I looked at Portsmouth's early fixtures I thought 'Wow, they could lose all seven,” Goodman admitted.

‘They've played all three relegated teams, Leeds United, in-form West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland sides and Middlesbrough, who I'm convinced will make the top six.

They've not had a chance to make Fratton Park the fortress it really needs to be for them.

‘They conceded last-minute goals against Leeds, Middlesbrough and Burnley, all away from home. They could easily be sat with four or five more points and we'd be calling John Mousinho a genius.”