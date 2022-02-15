It comes after Donny’s head coach had initially distanced himself from the forward during the transfer window, before his eventual permanent switch to Lincoln.

Now he has revealed the Keepmoat outfit were, in fact, priced out of a move for Marquis, after discussions took place about bringing him back to the club.

It was no secret that Pompey manager Danny Cowley wanted to move the ex-Millwall forward on at the turn of the year to free up space and funds for his own recruitment drive.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, a return to Doncaster was heavily muted, after Marquis had netted 67 goals in all competitions from 2016 to 2019 in Yorkshire.

However, Michael Appleton swooped in and won the race for his signature on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

And before the 29-year-old faces his old side tonight for the Imps, McSheffrey explained how a deal was not possible to complete.

He told The Doncaster Free Press: ‘His (Marquis’) name came up a couple of times.

Ex-Pompey striker John Marquis will face former club Doncaster tonight with Lincoln. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

‘John had a great three years at this club which earned him a contract that he deserved at another club who can afford to pay those big wages.

‘Lincoln have stumped up the money to match that and get him to their club.

They felt that they needed a couple of new strikers in the building and they’ve gone all out with the wages to pay for those types of players.

‘John was never one that we could afford to bring back unless he really wanted to come back and take a considerable wage cut.’

As the chances of signing Marquis diminished, Doncaster turned their attention elsewhere.

Kieran Agard arrived from Plymouth, while Reo Griffiths signed from Lyon.

But McShefferey revealed Marquis would have been a perfect fit for the red and whites in January.

He continued: ‘He ticks all the boxes for the non-negotiables you want in a striker.

‘The work ethic, the nasty streak, the constant runs in behind and he’s always in between the sticks scoring goals. A lot of his goals are within ten yards in between the sticks.

‘He’s got good habits and good traits and we’re going to have to be at our best to stop him.’