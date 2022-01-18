And in another defiant message to those who want him to speed up his striker search this month, the Blues boss insisted he’ll never accept ‘second best’ in his attempts to bolster his front line.

The Blues have been linked with a number of forwards throughout January – including Notts County’s Kyle Wootton, Villa youngster Cameron Archer and Swansea’s Liam Cullen.

Coventry striker Tyler Walker is the latest to be added to that list, with reports suggesting a loan deal until the season’s end has been agreed for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, the need for reinforcements gathered pace today after it emerged that John Marquis was in talks with League One rivals Lincoln as his Fratton Park departure edged closer.

That leaves on-loan George Hirst as Cowley’s only recognised striker heading into tomorrow night’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Yet, the Pompey boss – who signed centre-back Hayden Carter on loan from Blackburn on Saturday – insisted he’s remaining calm and had already rebuffed offers to take a number of forwards to Fratton Park this month.

Cowley told The News: ‘It’s been much publicised we would like a forward first.

Danny Cowley has already turned down new striking options this month. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘We would like to bring a number nine first, but it doesn’t always happen in that order.

‘We’re really focused on trying to improve on that end of the pitch.

‘There have been number nines I could have brought in right now, and I accept people will get frustrated.

‘We live in a world of instant gratification and we want everything yesterday.

‘I get that, and I’m the same. But I’m not going to accept second best for Pompey and I’m going to try to get the very best player I can, with the finance we have available.

‘We’re working really hard to leave this window in a better place than when we come in. That is my sole ambition.’

Defender Carter became Pompey’s maiden January signing over the weekend.

And Cowley stressed he’s working hard to ensure he’s not the only new player Blues fans will see this month.

He added: ‘We’re working hard every single minute of every single day.

‘To do what we want to do is quite complex and not easy. So we do need to create that little more finance and we’re working really hard to make it happen.

‘I think you’ve got to dream big and if you want something enough, you’ll find a way of making it happen.

‘I know what this team needs and I have complete clarity (in that).’

