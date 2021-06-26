Done Deal: Portsmouth's transfer coup as they beat off Hull City, Barnsley, Derby County and Huddersfield Town to land Luton Town's Ryan Tunnicliffe
Pompey have completed the signing of Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 7:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 8:22 pm
The Blues tonight sealed their third signing of a hectic week of transfer activity with the midfielder’s arrival.
Tunnicliffe arrives on a two-year deal with Pompey holding an option to extend that agreement by 12 months.
Danny Cowley has beaten off a number of Championship clubs to the 28-year-old’s signature.
The likes of Derby County Huddersfield, Barnsley and Hull City were all said to be be keen on the player who becomes a free agent after leaving Luton Town.