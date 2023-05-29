News you can trust since 1877
DONE DEALS: All EFL business done so far as Portsmouth bide their time - including Norwich, Blackburn & Doncaster signings: in pictures

Pompey are biding their time as the wait for the first summer signing continues.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th May 2023, 14:30 BST

Although the transfer window hasn’t officially opened yet, clubs across the EFL have burst out of the blocks as they look to secure early signatures.

The Blues are sure to be busy this summer, with sporting director Rich Hughes claiming 9-10 new faces will arrive through the doors at Fratton.

But as the wait for their first signing goes on, there have been some done deals in the EFL since the end of the season.

Here are all the completed moves so far.

From left: Ashley Barnes, Richard Wood, Jodi Jones, Niall Ennis.

1. EFL done deals

From left: Ashley Barnes, Richard Wood, Jodi Jones, Niall Ennis. Photo: National World

Plymouth - Blackburn (free)

2. Niall Ennis

Plymouth - Blackburn (free) Photo: Gareth Copley

Hartlepool - Doncaster (free)

3. Jamie Sterry

Hartlepool - Doncaster (free) Photo: Pete Norton

Bristol Rovers - Mansfield (free)

4. Calum MacDonald

Bristol Rovers - Mansfield (free) Photo: Lewis Storey

