DONE DEALS: All EFL business done so far as Portsmouth bide their time - including Norwich, Blackburn & Doncaster signings: in pictures
Pompey are biding their time as the wait for the first summer signing continues.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Although the transfer window hasn’t officially opened yet, clubs across the EFL have burst out of the blocks as they look to secure early signatures.
The Blues are sure to be busy this summer, with sporting director Rich Hughes claiming 9-10 new faces will arrive through the doors at Fratton.
But as the wait for their first signing goes on, there have been some done deals in the EFL since the end of the season.
Here are all the completed moves so far.
