The transfer window is now open!
Business for the summer officially commenced yesterday with a hectic period of activity ahead.
Pompey got their first business in the can yesterday, as Jordan Williams’ arrival was announced from Barnsley.
There has been other moves confirmed across the second tier so far, so we’ve wrapped up all the done deals to date.
1. Championship done deals
From left to right: Delano Burgzorg, Luke Ayling, Jordan Williams and Ben Gibson have all been early movers in the transfer window.
| The News
2. Delano Burgzorg
Mainz - Middlesbrough (undisclosed) | Getty Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
3. Ben Hamer
Watford - Sheff Wed (free) | Getty Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
4. Jacob Knightbridge
West Ham - Oxford (free) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.