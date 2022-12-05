The loss represented just their third defeat in League One this season and ended a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

However, it leaves Pompey eighth in the table, with one league win since mid-September and with just nine points from their last 10 third-tier games.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter and Facebook since the final whistle blew at Adams Park.

Facebook

Greg Humphries: Season done. Although I’ve been saying that for ages.

Howard Ise: We always save our bad performances for Sky, sadly this was one of many this season.

It doesn’t look like a promotion team and now play offs are getting further away. It’s looking like league 1 again next season.

Pompey's players applaud the travelling Blues fans who made the trip to Adams Park - but the supporters are far from happy.

Richard Mogg: You know Wycombe will give you a game and we weren’t remotely up to it! It was a disgraceful showing!

Kevin Keaton: Something seriously wrong, no passion, no ideas… Big changes needed.

Andy Heaton-Smith: Time for the players to step up and show better commitment to the cause.

Too many appeared to be not ready to fight for each other and the club.

It's disrespectful to the fans who travel miles and miles each week to show their commitment and support. PUP

Kev Sadler: As the Manager how are you going to deal with such poor performances!?

Very very inconsistent! A very weak team indeed!

How many times does everyone have to say! A fit, athletic team with pace and power gets you out of a league one.

Chris Barnley: God we are hard to watch at the moment.

David Packham: No better than the last few seasons. Terrible to watch. I’ve given up any hope of promotion this season.

Stephen Morby: It's always the fans… stay with us. They are our 12th Man… the fans are so important to us.

Come on Danny the buck stops with you and your staff.

If the fans see commitment and drive from the players we will stay with them but please Danny Cowley don't take us for granted.

You are being well paid to bring success to our football club sadly we are no nearer the Championship than we were with Kenny.

Now go on and prove me wrong.

Barrie Jenkins: Games in hand mean nothing unless you capitalise on them. Sorry DC my faith in you has gone.

Twitter

@FrattonFaithful: The MK Dons game is massive regardless of what happens at Accrington.

Fail to win that, and I feel he'll be at the point of no return when it comes to the fanbase.

Their minds will have been made up and it becomes another Jackett situation.

@pompeyrascal: We are just outside the playoffs and two games in hand, so that Wycombe wobble ought to be just that: it’s a competitive league but we were woeful yesterday and recently!

@onerealmasters: I think he (Cowley) still has the majority of fans, BUT time is running out.

The team need 3 points, and fast. Winning breeds confidence, and we haven’t won for a while, so the whole squad is lacking confidence, then a bad performance and fans get on their backs results in less confidence.

@Geoffreyboydcot: People keep saying we're only two points off the play offs calm down" and whilst I do understand the sentiment, I also know how we play.

If we were playing good footie, but something wasn't clicking then fine, but we play some of the worst football in the league…

@DerekLewry: Last 10 L1 games = DLDLWDDDDL, won just 30% of points available, don’t dress it up with cup games, its not good enough and nothing in those performances can convince me it will change.

These are Cowley’s players and tactics now he needs to start telling us how he will fix it.

@PompeyTommo: Performances are shocking, sub league 1 standard.. teams in the bottom half of the table show more grit and determination, Christ we struggled against Morecambe !

Losing faith in Cowley now I’m afraid, I don’t see success under they guy.

@dazza_nics: I love that bloke but you can’t beef up 1 loss in 10 when you have only won 1 of those 10.

@chrismpowers: If we drew every game, we'd be fighting relegation.

One win in ten and 19th in the form table over ten games.

@Gezjohns: Just not good enough Pompey. DC is the one dressing it up if he thinks our poor form is better than it is.

@LukeEllisPUP: I don’t think Cowley will be in charge by the time we play Spurs if this continues, 1 win in 10 league games, it’s relegation form.

Hate saying that as I’ve tried to back him but it’s just not working.

