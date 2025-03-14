John Mousinho is convinced Alex Milosevic will add a different dimension to his centre-half options.

And he insists Pompey have every intention of utilising the new signing’s talents once available ‘fitness-wise’ for the visit of Blackburn to Fratton Park on March 29.

Despite having now received international clearance, the Blues resisted including the 33-year-old in their squad against Plymouth - and likewise for Saturday’s trip to Preston.

Instead they are focused on building up the Swedish interntional’s fitness in training, having last featured competitively in November for AIK.

Nonetheless, Mousinho has seen enough of Milosevic to realise he offers a ‘different profile’ to other available centre-halves Marlon Pack, Regan Poole and Ryley Towler.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Alex will be available for the Blackburn game, fitness-wise. He’s not injured, don’t panic, he just hasn’t trained enough yet!

‘We expect to use him, we wouldn’t have brought him in otherwise. He’s a really solid centre-half, comfortable on the ball and brings a lot of composure to the game.

‘We haven’t done a huge amount other than small-sided games, small possession, so I haven’t necessarily seen him opening up in any of the bigger games, but he has a huge amount of experience, he’s capped for Sweden and has played at the top level.

Sweden international Alexander Milosevic has joined Pompey on a free transfer | Getty Images

‘I am sure he will be absolutely fine in terms of his defensive capabilities and his aerial dominance, so we’re looking forward to seeing him.

‘He’s different from what we have. Every single player we’ve got, every centre-half we’ve got, has a different profile, they play in a different way. Alex fits that bill, hence we wanted to bring him.

‘They are not massively different, they are all just different profiles. Hayden Matthews is different to Ibane, different to Shocks, Regan, Marlon, Ryley and Alex. They are all different players, none of them are exactly the same.

‘Alex is a centre-half who is comfortable on the ball, he can head it, he can clear it, he can lead lines and he can defend. Plenty of the lads in the building can do that - but in a different way.’

Pompey defensive returns next month

Pompey’s defensive pool is also set to be boosted next month with the expected returns of Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson from injury.

Regardless, Milosevic will be under first-team consideration before that happens, starting with Blackburn at the month’s end.

Mousinho added: ‘We didn’t bring Alex in thinking he was going to play straight away against Leeds, we always had the international break in mind.

‘There are no free agents out there who are fully fit. There aren’t that many free agents who have played as recently as Alex, quite a few have been out of contract since the summer, so there was no way we were looking at the free agent market thinking we’ll get one who can come in straight away for 90 minutes.

‘We knew we had to build him up, we knew we had to get him up to scratch, so that’s absolutely fine. We’re well aware of what we are looking at - and it was really wise business for us to do this at this time of the season.’

