Don't worry: John Mousinho's reassuring message to Portsmouth faithful over latest concerns
League One leaders Pompey can cope with a left-back injury crisis, according to John Mousinho.
A photograph of Jack Sparkes leaving Bloomfield Road on crutches on Saturday, sparked concerns the Blues could be without both him and Connor Ogilvie in the coming weeks.
Mousinho has since reassured the Fratton faithful that Sparkes’ gashed left ankle won’t keep him out against Burton tonight (7.45pm).
The same cannot be said for Ogilvie, who is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks - potentially another six matches.
And even if Sparkes should join him on the treatment table, Pompey’s head coach is adamant other left-back options remain - including fit-again Zak Swanson.
He told The News: ‘We wouldn’t have had Zak on the bench at the weekend if we didn’t think he was ready. Maybe not ready for 90 minutes, but we wanted to make sure we had both full-back positions covered.
‘If the circumstances of the game had been different, perhaps we’d have brought Zak on when Jack went down, but, at that stage, we thought it was right to bring a centre-forward on.
‘Still, Zak is ready to go, he has rehabbed well and is in a good spot.
‘He’s played at left-back a couple of times when coming off the bench, such as Reading and Charlton earlier in the season, and I think would do a very good job there.
‘We also have Ryley who can play out there as a left-back, probably at a bit of a stretch, and I don’t think Paddy would be too far out of place there, depending on who we play against.
‘I don’t think left-back would necessarily suit Paddy’s strengths as he’s much more effective higher up, but there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be able to do that
‘Joe Rafferty is very, very versatile and extremely experienced, so can certainly do a job. They are not recognised left-backs, but we have got cover.
‘I’m not saying we’re going to play Marlon Pack at left-back, but we have plenty of players with that flexibility within the team. We’ve seen that over the past few weeks where sometimes players are put into different positions.’
Mousinho insists Sparkes is ready to retain his place against a Burton side 20th in League One.
Although Callum remains a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury in the Blackpool draw.
He added: ‘The crutches were just precautionary. Of the two injuries at the weekend, Callum’s was worse. Jack’s was impact, whereas Callum actually went over on his ankle.
‘Jack is fine, though, he was back in yesterday, no problem.’