'Don't write him off, Very encouraging, Baptism of fire': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings for Sheffield United draw

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Published 28th Sep 2024, 17:04 BST
Pompey continue to search for a first win of the season, but can be heartened by a robust display against Sheffield United.

The Blues shared a goalless draw with the high-fliers in a tight contest played with plenty of commitment, although had Will Norris to thank after three excellent saves.

Debutant Jacob Farrell wasted a chance to win at the death when he headed Marlon Pack’s corner over the bar in the 90th minute – and here are our player ratings….

Don’t write him off with Schmid breathing down his neck. Really good first-half save from Hamer when the Blades man should have scored with a header. Produced another after the break to deny Seriki’s fierce drive, then with his legs to deny Campbell.

1. Will Norris - 9

Don't write him off with Schmid breathing down his neck. Really good first-half save from Hamer when the Blades man should have scored with a header. Produced another after the break to deny Seriki's fierce drive, then with his legs to deny Campbell.

Again preferred to Williams and once more produced another confident showing at right-back. Didn’t see too much of him as an attacking force, nonetheless is really growing into Championship football.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

Again preferred to Williams and once more produced another confident showing at right-back. Didn't see too much of him as an attacking force, nonetheless is really growing into Championship football.

Another game chalked off as he maintains his heartening comeback. Unflappable, barely beat and possesses that quality of being in the right place at the right time.

3. Regan Poole - 8

Another game chalked off as he maintains his heartening comeback. Unflappable, barely beat and possesses that quality of being in the right place at the right time.

A late call-up into the starting XI following Shaughnessy’s injury in the warm-up, then collected a booking in the opening two minutes. But settled in to the game to continue his encouraging form since recovering from injury. Really proving himself to the fans.

4. Tom McIntyre - 8

A late call-up into the starting XI following Shaughnessy's injury in the warm-up, then collected a booking in the opening two minutes. But settled in to the game to continue his encouraging form since recovering from injury. Really proving himself to the fans.

