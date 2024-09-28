The Blues shared a goalless draw with the high-fliers in a tight contest played with plenty of commitment, although had Will Norris to thank after three excellent saves.
Debutant Jacob Farrell wasted a chance to win at the death when he headed Marlon Pack’s corner over the bar in the 90th minute – and here are our player ratings….
1. Will Norris - 9
Don’t write him off with Schmid breathing down his neck. Really good first-half save from Hamer when the Blades man should have scored with a header. Produced another after the break to deny Seriki’s fierce drive, then with his legs to deny Campbell. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
Again preferred to Williams and once more produced another confident showing at right-back. Didn’t see too much of him as an attacking force, nonetheless is really growing into Championship football. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
Another game chalked off as he maintains his heartening comeback. Unflappable, barely beat and possesses that quality of being in the right place at the right time. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Tom McIntyre - 8
A late call-up into the starting XI following Shaughnessy’s injury in the warm-up, then collected a booking in the opening two minutes. But settled in to the game to continue his encouraging form since recovering from injury. Really proving himself to the fans. Photo: Jason Brown
