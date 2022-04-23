Double change for Portsmouth as Gillingham visit for penultimate Fratton Park game of season

Joe Morrell returns to Pompey’s side for the penultimate Fratton Park fixture of the season.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 2:13 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 2:38 pm

The Welsh international is back from a leg problem and is one of two changes to the side which drew at Morecambe last weekend.

Louis Thompson is also restored to Danny Cowley’s starting XI, with Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe dropping to the bench.

The substitutes also include Tyler Walker, who has been unused for the last three matches, along with Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo.

Jay Mingi is also included, having made just one appearance this season, despite Cowley insisting his future is at Fratton Park.

Gillingham have named former Pompey loan pair Ben Thompson and Stuart O’Keefe in their side.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Curtis, Jacobs, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Romeo, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Mingi, O’Brien, Walker.

Joe Morrell returns for Pompey against Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
