The Blues found themselves 3-0 down after 29 minutes against a side which had won one of their previous 11 matches – and it only got worse.
John Mousinho’s men fully deserved their 4-0 humiliation – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Had no chance with either goal, with others responsible for letting the crosses come in. Unlikely assist provider too for Atkinson's stoppage-time equaliser. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
(Replaced on 78 mins by Terry Devlin) - The fact he was straight back into the side after two matches out injured demonstrates Mousinho’s faith in the right-back. Solid enough and out of position for the cross for the second goal. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
Another whole-hearted display against another central-defensive partner, this time Rob Atkinson. Battled away manfully. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Rob Atkinson - 8 - MOM
Absolute warrior. A welcome return to the side after nine games injured and having only come back into training this week. Instantly makes Blues a better side, but no-one could see three goals. Of which one was obviously an own goal. Photo: Jason Brown
