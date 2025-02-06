Pompey head to Bramall Lane for their latest EFL Championship match this weekend.

The officiating team for the Pompey's trip to South Yorkshire has been confirmed with Oliver Langford taking charge of his fourth Blues game this season.

This is a weekend in which Pompey can try and create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City, and Stoke City are all occupied with the FA Cup, whilst Luton Town and Hull City aren't in action, after being knocked out of the competition in mid-January. Derby County who are third from bottom are away at Norwich City but have had a wretched start to the year losing all of their games in 2025.

A win against the Blades would see Pompey overtake both Cardiff and Stoke to go up to 18th. If they were to lose then they wouldn't move in the league table but it would give the teams who have a game in hand over them the opportunity to take things in their own hands.

The hosts are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League and following Leeds United’s win against Coventry City on Wednesday, there is now a five point lead between the Whites and them. United must win if they are to narrow the gap on Leeds who are in pole position to win the Championship title.

Pompey haven't got the best record up at the Lane and have failed to win in their last 23 visits, with their last success coming in November 1955. United haven't had the best of records against Pompey though, having won just once against them in their last four league games, scoring just the one goal.

The visitors have lost each of their last away six league matches, whilst United have won just one of their last four games at Bramall Lane, conceding six goals in the process. John Mousinho’s men earned a point against Burnley last time out, and having held Chris Wilder’s side to a draw at Fratton Park, there will be some confidence among the Pompey ranks that a positive result is possible.

Oliver Langford has already officiated both Sheffield United and Pompey this season. | Getty Images

Sheffield United v Pompey referee confirmed

The EFL have confirmed Langford will be the man in the middle as Pompey look to claim a shock result on their travels this weekend. It will be the official’s fourth game in charge of Pompey, having first refereed their 3-3 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on the opening day of the season.

Langford who hails from the West Midlands was also in charge of the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in October, as well as Derby County’s 4-0 win against the Blues in mid-December. This season he’s been in charge of 20 matches, brandishing 70 yellow cards, one dismissal for two yellow cards, and one straight red card. He has awarded six penalties this term and two of those came in that six-goal thriller at Elland Road in August.

Mark Stevens and Ian Cooper will support Langford as linesman whilst Andrew Kitchen is the fourth official. This is Langford’s third Sheffield United game of the season. He was in charge for their 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on Novembr 2, as well as their Boxing Day defeat to Burnley.

Sheffield United v Pompey team news

Pompey and Sheffield United both have players that won't play again this season. Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane have all suffered season ending injuries during different parts of the campaign.

Jordan Williams has a hamstring injury which has him sidelined for a couple of weeks whilst Kusini Yengi is another absentee along with Wales international Regan Poole. Yengi has been out since November whilst Poole was due to come back in January but has been dealing with a couple of issues.

As for the hosts, the talented Oliver Arblaster is injured. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against inter-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Sai Sachdev who made a handful of appearances for the first-team broke his leg in an under-21s game and is also out.

Kieffer Moore recently underwent surgery on his hernia which has ruled him out. Jamie Shackleton hasn't played for over a month whilst there are doubts about Tom Davies and Femi Seriki, with QPR showing transfer interest in the latter.