EFL expert tips Portsmouth to beat Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Charlton Athletic & Co to League One title

The Blues have been touted to walk away with the third-tier championship, ahead of the campaign curtain-raiser against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

It’s been a busy summer of transfer activity with 12 new faces recruited to date in a hectic period of activity.

EFL expert, Gabriel Sutton, believes that work and sporting director Rich Hughes’ move to appoint John Mousinho in January will now be spectacularly rewarded.

Speaking to BetVictor, Sutton tipped Pompey to come out on top in his League One one to 24.

He said: ‘If Richard Hughes succeeds at Fratton Park, he’ll enhance his reputation as one of the most exciting sporting directors in English football.

‘Instrumental behind Forest Green’s 2021-22 League Two title win, Hughes has made some left-field calls since arriving at Portsmouth in September, firstly to appoint John Mousinho as head coach.

‘In January, Mousinho was still registered as a player at Oxford, responsible only for coaching set pieces, and to give the then 36-year-old his first opportunity as a number one was a bold call, to say the least.

John Mousinho has been tipped to guide Pompey to the League One title. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Hughes’ bravery looks to have paid off, though, even if 39 points from 23 wasn’t enough to haul Pompey into the play-offs.

‘Mousinho looks an outstanding communicator, so if he can deliver play-off form straight from jumping aboard this management raft cold, what he could do after a summer to find his sea legs?

‘They’re not the only thing he’s found: 12 new additions arrive at Fratton Park, in a change of direction from dependence on both experience under Kenny Jackett, and loans under Danny Cowley.’

Sutton broke down Pompey’s summer recruitment and liked the look of the business which has been carried out.

He added: ‘Now, the central theme is peak-age performers who have shown huge potential previously, but not yet been able to fulfil it.

‘Assured defender Regan Poole, 6ft 3in centre-back Conor Shaughnessy, attacking left wing-back Jack Sparkes and technical midfielder Ben Stevenson, plus direct wide forwards Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully, born either side of the Irish border, all hitch up in PO4.

‘Portsmouth back themselves to identity the reasons for these players not enjoying linear progression in early 20s, then create cultural, stylistic or fitness-based conditions to minimise those obstacles.