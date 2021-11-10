Pompey’s hopes of lifting the EFL Trophy were kept alive in dramatic fashion last night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues achieved unlikely progression from Southern Group B as George Hirst’s injury-time strike forced a four goal swing that allowed the club to leapfrog AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace under-21s into second position.

And by doing so, they join a number of League One and development teams in the bookies reckoning to win the competition.

Rivals such as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Bolton also qualified for the round-of-32, albeit in more comfortable fashion than Danny Cowley’s side.

Southern Group A position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As a result, we’ve compiled a list on the favourites to find success at Wembley thanks to SkyBet’s odds.

Click through the list to see where Pompey rank.

Northern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Southern Group F position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Southern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 Picture:

Northern Group D position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Southern Group H position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 Pic Steve Ellis

Southern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Southern Group G position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Northern Group G position: 2md Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Northern Group G position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 1 Losses: 0 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Southern Group B position: 2nd Wins: 1 Draws: 0 Losses: 2 Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

Southern Group C position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Southern Group E position: 1st Wins: 1 Draws: 2 Losses: 0 Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Northern Group F position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Southern Group G position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Northern Group D position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Southern Group A position: 2nd Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Losses: 1 (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Northern Group F position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 1 Losses: 0 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Northern Group H position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)