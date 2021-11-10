EFl Trophy: How bookies see Portsmouth's chances of success against likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday after unlikely qualification

Pompey’s hopes of lifting the EFL Trophy were kept alive in dramatic fashion last night.

By sam cox
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 5:56 pm
Pompey’s hopes of lifting the EFL Trophy were kept alive in dramatic fashion last night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues achieved unlikely progression from Southern Group B as George Hirst’s injury-time strike forced a four goal swing that allowed the club to leapfrog AFC Wimbledon and Crystal Palace under-21s into second position.

And by doing so, they join a number of League One and development teams in the bookies reckoning to win the competition.

Rivals such as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Bolton also qualified for the round-of-32, albeit in more comfortable fashion than Danny Cowley’s side.

Southern Group A position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As a result, we’ve compiled a list on the favourites to find success at Wembley thanks to SkyBet’s odds.

Click through the list to see where Pompey rank.

Northern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Southern Group F position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Southern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 Picture:
Northern Group D position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Southern Group H position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 Pic Steve Ellis
Southern Group B position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Southern Group G position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Northern Group G position: 2md Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Northern Group G position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 1 Losses: 0 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Southern Group B position: 2nd Wins: 1 Draws: 0 Losses: 2 Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South
Southern Group C position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Southern Group E position: 1st Wins: 1 Draws: 2 Losses: 0 Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Northern Group F position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Southern Group G position: 2nd Wins: 2 Draws: 0 Losses: 1 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Northern Group D position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Southern Group A position: 2nd Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Losses: 1 (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Northern Group F position: 1st Wins: 2 Draws: 1 Losses: 0 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Northern Group H position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Northern Group E position: 1st Wins: 3 Draws: 0 Losses: 0 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
