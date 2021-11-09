Pompey striker George Hirst believes he answered his critics tonight after scoring his first goal for the club. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

Danny Cowley’s side needed to win, while forcing a four-goal swing and for results to go in their favour to progress, but it looked as if they wouldn’t quite fulfil their side of the bargain with Sutton United beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

However, with the hosts two goals up and searching for the elusive third, the Leicester City loanee provided the vital goal by anticipating Miguel Azeez’s corner perfectly to tap into an empty net.

That led to a lively celebration from the 1,000-plus fans, as Hirst embraced the applause for the first time in his south coast career.

And after an underwhelming spell in PO4 thus far, he explained how he hoped to put recent criticism behind him as he gave his manager plenty of food for thought.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s just a great feeling to score that goal.

‘You see a lot of things online these days as people will stand there and slate you, and I think I’ve gone out there today and shut a few of them up.

‘Tonight it was just about being physical and putting myself about.

‘I’ve had seven or eight shots. Some should have gone in and others were just hit and hope, but at the end of the day - like my dad used to say - if you never buy a ticket you never win the raffle.

‘For me today it was about going out there and putting myself about and if I come off with a broken nose and a black eye then so be it - that’s why I’ve got the Pompey shirt on.

‘That’s my job and what I get paid and hopefully I’ve done that today and answered a few critics.’