‘Eleven points ahead of Portsmouth’: Oxford United boss’ reaction as Blues gain revenge after controversial defeat

And the U’s boss pointed to the League One table, as the Blues gained some revenge for the controversial loss at the Kassam Stadium last month.

Danny Cowley’s man came from behind to gain the points in another lively affair at Fratton Park.

Cowley admitted the events of the defeat at Oxford was fuel for his players, after his 10 men lost late on in a game where a tunnel incident sparked FA and police investigations.

Robinson confessed his men are now hurting, but it’s his they who remain in a strong position sat fourth in the table.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘My players have been immense, I’m proud of what they’ve done.

‘We never like losing, it hurts, but we’re 11 points ahead of Portsmouth and they’re singing about going up, while we’re down and depressed.

‘I can’t get too down on the players when they’ve been brilliant for me.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson

‘I’m not going to criticise them one bit, I’m going to back them.’

Robinson admitted being hit by two goals late in the first half was a killer blow for his side - particularly George Hirst’s excellent finish in stoppage time.

The former Charlton boss felt he could only admire the quality of Pompey’s goals.

He added: ‘The big thing for me was conceding that goal just after they scored.

‘Those five minutes were big and that’s the bit we’re frustrated with.

‘The first goal was a great header, the third goal was a strike from 30 yards.

‘I’ve very rarely seen that.’

