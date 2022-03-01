RECAP as Pompey gain revenge against Oxford and take a top-four scalp under Fratton lights
Pompey continue their busy schedule with the visit of Oxford United to Fratton Park tonight.
The U’s clash marks the second of a quickfire triple header of home fixtures at PO4 for Danny Cowley’s side.
Memories of last month’s 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium will be fresh in the mind, with controversy both on and off the pitch.
As ever, we’ll be building up to kick-off tonight with plenty of discussion over the big talking point and the 6.45pm team news dissected.
There will be video before we bring live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues look to continue their recent unbeaten run.
LIVE: Pompey 3 Oxford United 2
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:42
Full-time: Pompey 3 Oxford 2
Long Oxford ball out for a goal kick
Bazunu claims a cross into the box. Phew!
Brilliant from O’Brien to break and take the sting out of Oxford’s pressure
Oxford knocking the door
Five mins' stoppage time
Typical Pompey
Trust Pompey to make a game they’ve played really well in nervy as we approach stoppage time...
Tunnicliffe’s 30 yard free-kick beats the wall but is at Stevens
Long booked for a foul on the breaking Walker