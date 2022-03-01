RECAP as Pompey gain revenge against Oxford and take a top-four scalp under Fratton lights

Pompey continue their busy schedule with the visit of Oxford United to Fratton Park tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:44 pm
Pompey v Oxford LIVE Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The U’s clash marks the second of a quickfire triple header of home fixtures at PO4 for Danny Cowley’s side.

Memories of last month’s 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium will be fresh in the mind, with controversy both on and off the pitch.

As ever, we’ll be building up to kick-off tonight with plenty of discussion over the big talking point and the 6.45pm team news dissected.

There will be video before we bring live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues look to continue their recent unbeaten run.

LIVE: Pompey 3 Oxford United 2

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:42

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:42

Full-time: Pompey 3 Oxford 2

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:40

90+4

Long Oxford ball out for a goal kick

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:39

90+3

Bazunu claims a cross into the box. Phew!

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:37

90+2

Brilliant from O’Brien to break and take the sting out of Oxford’s pressure

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:37

Oxford knocking the door

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:36

Five mins' stoppage time

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:35

Typical Pompey

Trust Pompey to make a game they’ve played really well in nervy as we approach stoppage time...

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:33

87

Tunnicliffe’s 30 yard free-kick beats the wall but is at Stevens

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:33

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:32

87

Long booked for a foul on the breaking Walker

