The News understands the striker is presently in talks over a potential move from Fratton Park and was today not present at training.

Pompey have advised the player he will not receive a new deal when his present three-year contract expires in the summer.

As a consequence, he is exploring a Blues exit during the January transfer market.

The 27-year-old is presently in discussions with an unnamed club, with Pompey pushing for a permanent deal.

Danny Cowley is keen to offload Harrison to create space in his budget for player arrivals, with Shrewsbury, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood having shown interest in the ex-Ipswich man this window.

The head coach today admitted to The News that approaches had been made for four of his players.

But he remained tight-lipped over whether Harrison is among them.

Cowley told The News: ‘We’ve had offers for probably four of our players over recent times.

‘Two of our younger ones are potential loan deals, while two of our senior ones which are more permanent deals.

‘For us, we will always have to wait to see how these things unfold and I don’t think it helps the situation if we speak about it publicly.

‘There is much more chance of these deals unfolding if we keep our cards close to our chest.

‘I know it’s not much fun giving you the answer that you want, but that’s unfortunately the party line and the one that I will be towing.

‘Interest happens pretty frequently in any transfer window. There’s often enquiries about our players, I only worry when there’s no interest in them.’

